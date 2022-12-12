Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Atkore Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

