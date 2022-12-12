Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 172.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.1 %

NOC stock opened at $528.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

