Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.41 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.