Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.