Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,218 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 55,045 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 322,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

