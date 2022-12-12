Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,642 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2,492.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDX opened at $172.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $197.15. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

