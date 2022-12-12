Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $179.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
