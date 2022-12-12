Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $114.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

