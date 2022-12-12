Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT opened at $253.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $327.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.