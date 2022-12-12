Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after acquiring an additional 145,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of URI opened at $352.63 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $368.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.