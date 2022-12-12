Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $129.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

