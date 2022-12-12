Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

