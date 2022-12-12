Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $109.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

