Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

