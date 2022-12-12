Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 441,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

