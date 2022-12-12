Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,137 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

