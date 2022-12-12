Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 11,628 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 91,066 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,750,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

