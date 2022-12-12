Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,169 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after buying an additional 187,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62.

