Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 227.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.