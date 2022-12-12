Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

