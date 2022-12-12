Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 277,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $48.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

