Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $407,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

