Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $593,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,593,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.