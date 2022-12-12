Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $698,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2,914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 654,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 287,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,963,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

