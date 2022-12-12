Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,851 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

