Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 166,747 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,747 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 489,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFS opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.