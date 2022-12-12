Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 172 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

