Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,808 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,600,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,315,000 after purchasing an additional 436,532 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,963,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,413,000 after purchasing an additional 784,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,675,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

