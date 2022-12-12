Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 181,545 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,545 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,466,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,155,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,650,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

