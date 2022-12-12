Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 181,545 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,545 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,466,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,155,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,650,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.15.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.