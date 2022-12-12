Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 718 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 50.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

