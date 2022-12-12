Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $264,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

