Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Reduced by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,510 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises approximately 7.2% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $37,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.43. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,387 shares of company stock valued at $37,864,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

