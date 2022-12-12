Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
AVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58.
Avista Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.88%.
Institutional Trading of Avista
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Avista by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
