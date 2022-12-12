Avista (NYSE:AVA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

AVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.88%.

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Avista by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

