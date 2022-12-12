AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVRO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

