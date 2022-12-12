AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVROGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

AVRO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Stories

