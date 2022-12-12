B. Riley Trims Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Target Price to $4.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.63. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Insider Transactions at Workhorse Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

In related news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,197.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.