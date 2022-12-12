Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $956.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

