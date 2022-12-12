Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMWYY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

