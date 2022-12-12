Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.73.
BTE opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
