BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BCE Stock Performance

TSE:BCE opened at C$63.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$57.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.16.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

