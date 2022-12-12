Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Head to Head Survey

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Biostage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.97) -7.11 PetVivo $120,000.00 194.33 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -2.78

PetVivo has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -281.32% PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Biostage and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Biostage and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetVivo beats Biostage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About PetVivo

(Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.