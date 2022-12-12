BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $80.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $70.28 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.