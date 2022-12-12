Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BKH. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,758,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after buying an additional 409,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 204,095 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.