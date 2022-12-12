Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Block makes up about 3.1% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Block were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $189.87.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,842 shares of company stock worth $24,966,863. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

