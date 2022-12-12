BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOKF. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.83.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

BOKF opened at $103.81 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BOK Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BOK Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

