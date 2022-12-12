Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,884 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $81,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 114.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 254,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

