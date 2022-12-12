Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $55.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

BHF opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

