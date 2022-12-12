Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $57.52 on Friday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brink’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brink’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

