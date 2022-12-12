Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 592,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,613,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,125,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,363,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 123,991 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.00.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

Broadcom stock opened at $544.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

