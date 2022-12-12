Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.90% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

