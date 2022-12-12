Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $555.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $670.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.04. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.90% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

